Korpisalo will miss Saturday's game in Detroit for personal reasons, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Elvis Merzlikins will get the start and Daniil Tarasov will be the backup with Korpisalo not in the lineup. Korpisalo had a tough outing Thursday as he have up six goals on 41 shots. He is 6-8-1 with a 3.28 GAA and a .908 save percentage this season.