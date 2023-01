Korpisalo will miss Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay for personal reasons, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo has a 6-7-1 record, 3.10 GAA and .913 save percentage in 17 games this season. With Korpisalo unavailable, Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start Tuesday while Jet Greaves has been called up from AHL Cleveland to serve as the backup goaltender.