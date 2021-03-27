Korpisalo (lower body) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Elvis Merzlikins will start in goal Saturday, while Cameron Johnson will serve as the backup. Korpisalo is considered day-to-day, so he could possibly return for Sunday's rematch against the Red Wings.
