Korpisalo stopped 32 of 36 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Korpisalo had a 2-1 lead to protect after one period, but two goals by Cale Makar and a lack of offensive support from the Blue Jackets stuck the Finnish netminder with a loss. He dropped to 6-7-1 with a 3.13 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 14 appearances. Despite the poor numbers, he's the top guy in the crease for the Blue Jackets. Korpisalo should be considered likely to start Tuesday in Montreal to close out a three-game road trip.