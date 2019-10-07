Korpisalo will tend the home twine in Monday's game versus the Sabres, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo had an ugly season opener as he allowed four goals on 29 shots in a loss to the Maple Leafs. Luckily for him, backup Elvis Merzlikins didn't fare any better in his NHL debut with the Penguins lighting him up for seven goals on 40 shots. It's Korpisalo's net for now, but he has a deceivingly tough test ahead as the normally nonthreatening Sabres have scored 10 goals over their first two games.