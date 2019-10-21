Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Patrolling crease Monday
Korpisalo will defend the road cage in Monday's game against the Maple Leafs, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Korpisalo is looking the part as the Blue Jackets' top goaltending option, as he's 2-1-1 with a .926 save percentage and 2.26 GAA over the last four contests. Even his stout performances can be marred by the lack of offensive support, so he'll need to be on top of his game against the fierce Maple Leafs' offense sans John Tavares.
