Korpisalo will tend twine in Tuesday's road game versus the Sabres.

Korpisalo allowed four goals on 30 shots to the Penguins for a loss last Saturday, but now he'll see shots from a less formidable Eastern Conference opponent in the Sabres. The Finn went 8-8-1 with a 3.32 GAA and .897 save percentage over 18 games in 2017-18.