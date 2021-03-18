Korpisalo will be in goal for Thursday's road matchup with Carolina, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Korpisalo is winless in his last three contests despite a .910 save percentage. With Elvis Merzlikins back in the lineup, Korpisalo should get some more nights off and could split the workload going forward, which makes him a mid-range fantasy option the rest of the way.
