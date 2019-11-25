Korpisalo will protect the home cage in Monday's matchup against the Senators, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo's coming off three straight wins, although he posted an overall .906 save percentage in that span. The Finnish netminder stays ahead of Elvis Merlikins as the Blue Jackets' starter for now, but he'll need to improve his season-long .897 mark. The Senators won't make it easy. They aren't the bottom dwellers they were last year, as they've won five of their last six outings and averaged three goals per game in that span.