Korpisalo will tend the home twine Saturday against the Devils, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo has held his own as the No. 1 goaltender for the first time in his career, posting a 15-10-3 record, .909 save percentage and 2.62 GAA. The Finnish netminder draws a favorable start, as the Devils have lost eight of their last 10 games and averaged 1.8 goals per contest in that stretch.