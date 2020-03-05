Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Pegged for Wednesday's start
Korpisalo will start in the road crease Wednesday against the Flames, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Elvis Merzilikins (concussion) is still on the mend, so Korpisalo will make his third straight start. He's been a bit rocky in that stretch, but he's notched two wins -- both above a .920 save percentage -- while mixing in a tough loss to the Wild in the middle. Korpisalo has a difficult task in the Flames, as they've scored three-plus goals in 12 straight outings.
