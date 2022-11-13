Korpisalo made 42 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
The ice was tilted sharply toward Korpisalo; Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves at the other end of the ice. While he played well Saturday, Korpisalo has allowed 11 goals in the three games he's started and that includes nine in the two games that he's lost. Overall, the Blue Jackets are a tough play given their offensive challenges and problematic team defense.
