Korpisalo kicked out 22 shots in a 3-2 win over Carolina on Monday.

Korpisalo was handed the victory when Columbus' Jack Roslovic scored a brilliant goal late in the third period to break a 2-2 tie. He improved to 4-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and .901 save percentage, with seven of his nine decisions (4-1-2) coming in one-goal games. Columbus has a pair of games at Chicago slated for Thursday and Saturday, so look for Korpisalo to draw the start in at least one of those matchups.