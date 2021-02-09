Korpisalo kicked out 22 shots in a 3-2 win over Carolina on Monday.
Korpisalo was handed the victory when Columbus' Jack Roslovic scored a brilliant goal late in the third period to break a 2-2 tie. He improved to 4-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and .901 save percentage, with seven of his nine decisions (4-1-2) coming in one-goal games. Columbus has a pair of games at Chicago slated for Thursday and Saturday, so look for Korpisalo to draw the start in at least one of those matchups.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod at home•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Leaks half-dozen goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting against Hurricanes•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Shakes off tough outing•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Chased by Stars on Tuesday•