Korpisalo (lower body) was placed on IR Sunday.

Korpisalo was injured Friday against Calgary and it was reported he'd be sidelined for at least a week. Korpisalo is 4-5-1 with a .903 save percentage this season after returning from offseason hip surgery in early November. Elvis Merzlikins should see an increased workload in Korpisalo's absence while Jet Greaves was recalled to serve as the backup.