Korpisalo (hip) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site, reports.
Korpisalo has been limited during training camp after he had hip surgery in March. Coach Brad Larsen still isn't sure if Korpisalo will be ready for preseason action and listed the Blue Jackets goalie as day-to-day, but this is an encouraging development with the start of the regular season drawing closer.
