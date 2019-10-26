Korpisalo is listed as the road starter in Bill Meltzer's NHL.com preview of Saturday's game against the Flyers.

Korpisalo has emerged as the clear-cut starter for the Blue Jackets with a 5-2-1 record, 2.72 GAA and .901 save percentage. He'll take on a middling Flyers attack that's mustered 3.13 goals per game.

