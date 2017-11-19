Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Promoted Sunday
Korpisalo was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
Just as it was forecasted at the time of his reassignment, Korpisalo was sent down in order to start Saturday's contest against AHL Milwaukee. Korpisalo stopped 32 of 33 shots in the game, leading his squad to a 3-1 victory. Now that he's back with the Jackets, Korpisalo will resume his duties as Sergei Bobrovsky's No. 2.
