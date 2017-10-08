Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Protecting net Saturday
Korpisalo will start against the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Due to the back-to-back games, Korpisalo is being called upon to mind the net. The 23-year-old wasn't anything special last season, posting a .905 save percentage and 2.88 GAA. Additionally, the Blackhawks were able to score 10 goals against the Penguins on Thursday, so Chicago has proven its goal-scoring potential. Korpisalo is a talented goaltender, but Saturday's matchup probably isn't favorable for daily fantasy formats.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Rough start to preseason Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starter for first preseason contest•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Won't be selected by Vegas•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Inks two-year extension with Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Headed to World Championship•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Will start Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...