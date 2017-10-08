Korpisalo will start against the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Due to the back-to-back games, Korpisalo is being called upon to mind the net. The 23-year-old wasn't anything special last season, posting a .905 save percentage and 2.88 GAA. Additionally, the Blackhawks were able to score 10 goals against the Penguins on Thursday, so Chicago has proven its goal-scoring potential. Korpisalo is a talented goaltender, but Saturday's matchup probably isn't favorable for daily fantasy formats.