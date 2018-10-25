Korpisalo will be in goal for Thursday's road game against St. Louis.

Korpisalo hasn't played since Oct. 11, but is a perfect 2-0-0 in his limited appearances this season. If the 24-year-old can continue to put up wins for the Blue Jackets, he may be able to pry a few more starts away from Sergei Bobrovsky -- especially toward the end of the year when the team is (hopefully) gearing up for the playoffs.