Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Pulled after four goals against Hawks
Korpisalo stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 preseason loss to the Blackhawks.
After Chicago took a 4-0 lead just over 12 minutes into the second period, Korpisalo got the hook and was replaced by Jean-Francois Berube. While Korpisalo's spot as the No. 2 netminder in Columbus doesn't seem to be in any real jeopardy, he needs to shine this season when given the chance if he wants to remain the heir apparent to Sergei Bobrovsky, with the latter in the final year of his current contract.
