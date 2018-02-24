Korpisalo was called up from AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Korpisalo was deployed in Friday's AHL contest against the Heat, proceeding to set aside 26 of 29 shots for a home win. He hasn't made an NHL start since Feb. 14, when host Toronto scored on him five times on the way to his sixth loss of the season. Korpisalo is the clear understudy to Sergei Bobrovsky in Columbus, and we wouldn't expect him to get much crease time as long as the Jackets still have a chance to make the playoffs.