Korpisalo surrendered four goals on 16 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

After a pair of goals 20 seconds apart in the second period, John Tortorella had enough and replaced Korpisalo with Elvis Merzlikins. The loss belonged to Korpisalo, who dropped to 9-12-7 with a 3.21 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 31 outings this year. The Finn has just one win in his last six decisions, so he's a significant risk in fantasy lately.