Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Qualified by Columbus
Korpisalo has received a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
No surprise here, as Korpisalo is likely to get a crack at the starting job with Sergei Bobrovsky expected to bolt in free agency. Korpisalo burst onto the scene with a .920 save percentage in 31 games as a rookie in 2015-16, but he's failed to recreate that success since, watching his career GAA balloon to 2.89 and his save percentage drop to .907.
