Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Quick hook against OIlers
Korpisalo stopped eight of 12 shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins early in the second period during Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.
While he didn't have much chance on any of the four goals, it still continued Korpisalo's recent tailspin -- he's surrendered at least three goals in five straight starts, posting a 4.23 GAA and .870 save percentage during that stretch. If he gets outplayed again by Merzlikins during this weekend's back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, Korpisalo's hold on the starting job could slip.
