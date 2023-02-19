Korpisalo made 28 saves in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Saturday.

Korpisalo, who has won two straight and against Winniepg and Dallas, two high-powered opponents. He is a UFA this offseason and his current performance is helping raise his trade value prior to the March 3rd deadline. Korpisalo's fantasy value will go up with a deal, even in a backup role. Check the wire to see if he's still out there. Korpisalo may be worth stashing.