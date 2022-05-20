Korpisalo (hip) signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo drew into 22 games with Columbus in 2021-22, going 7-11-0 while posting a sub-par 4.15 GAA and .877 save percentage. The 28-year-old Finn, who underwent season-ending hip surgery in late March, is expected to serve as the Blue Jackets' No. 2 option in goal behind Elvis Merzlikins in 2022-23.