Korpisalo (lower body) will suit up for Thursday's game versus the Lightning, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Elvis Merzlikins will start in the blue paint, and Korpisalo is healthy enough for backup duties. Korpisalo figures to enter the lineup for one of the games against the Panthers on Saturday or Sunday. Through 25 appearances this year, Korpisalo has produced an .899 save percentage and an 8-10-6 record.