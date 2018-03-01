Korpisalo will guard the visiting goal Thursday against the Kings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Korpisalo's starts in the blue paint have been few and far between -- and for good reason. The backup netminder has surrendered nine goals between his last two starts and owns a 1-4-0 record with a 4.04 GAA and .877 save percentage over his five road appearances this season. He faces a Los Angeles club that's had a difficult time finding the back of the net at home this season, owning just 2.79 goals per game at the Staples Center. This matchup could provide Korpisalo some hope for improvement on those dismal road splits.