Korpisalo set a new NHL record by making 85 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 quintuple-overtime loss to the Lightning during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

At one point, the 26-year-old made over 50 consecutive stops, but Korpisalo and the Jackets finally succumbed just past the six-hour mark of the contest. He shattered the old record for saves in a single game of 73, set by Kelly Hrudey in 1987 -- an impressive achievement made all the more remarkable considering it was only Korpisalo's fifth career postseason game. He now has an absurd .960 save percentage in the playoffs, and he'll try to get as much rest as he can before the teams meet again in Game 2 on Thursday afternoon.