Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Records second career shutout
Korpisalo turned aside all 25 shots he faced in Monday's 1-0 win over the Senators.
The 25-year-old was locked in a goaltending duel with Craig Anderson until Oliver Bjorkstrand gave the Jackets the lead early in the third period, and Korpisalo made it hold up. It's his first shutout of the season and the second of his career, with the other coming back in 2016-17. He's won four straight starts and five of six, and on the year Korpisalo is 10-7-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .902 save percentage.
