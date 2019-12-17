Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Records second shutout of season
Korpisalo turned aside all 30 shots he faced in Monday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.
He was especially impressive over the final two periods, when Washington controlled long stretches of play and outshot Columbus 22-7 in total. The shutout was Korpisalo's second of the year and the third of his career, and on the season he now sports a 2.63 GAA and .910 save percentage.
More News
