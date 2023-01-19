Korpisalo (personal) was in attendance at practice Thursday but won't dress against the Ducks, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo missed the Jackets' last three games due to personal reasons but should now be in the mix to play alongside Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov. Prior to his absence, the 28-year-old Korpisalo posted a 2-3-0 record and 2.83 GAA in his prior six contests. With all three goalies still on the NHL roster, there figures to be a heavy rotation, which will lower the fantasy value for all three netmidners.