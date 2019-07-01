Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Renews pact with Blue Jackets
Korpisalo signed a one-year contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Monday.
As a restricted free agent, Korpisalo received a qualifying offer from the Jackets as the clear sign that he'd be re-upping with the Eastern Conference club. The Finn compiled a 10-7-3 record to go with a 2.95 GAA and .897 save percentage through 21 starts and 27 total appearances last season. His fantasy value could skyrocket with Sergei Bobrovsky expected to depart Columbus through free agency.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Qualified by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Bags win No. 10•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting in Ottawa•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Needed in relief against Bruins•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Bad times continue versus Oilers•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Draws road start Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...