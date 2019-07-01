Korpisalo signed a one-year contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Monday.

As a restricted free agent, Korpisalo received a qualifying offer from the Jackets as the clear sign that he'd be re-upping with the Eastern Conference club. The Finn compiled a 10-7-3 record to go with a 2.95 GAA and .897 save percentage through 21 starts and 27 total appearances last season. His fantasy value could skyrocket with Sergei Bobrovsky expected to depart Columbus through free agency.

