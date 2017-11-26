Korpisalo was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

For the second consecutive week, Korpisalo was sent down to play a Saturday contest in the minors and then brought back to the big club Sunday. Korpisalo was on the losing end of 3-2 game against AHL Texas, stopping 20 shots.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop