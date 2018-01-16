Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Returns to NHL
Korpisalo was recalled by the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
The Blue Jackets jettisoned Korpisalo to the team's AHL Cleveland affiliate last Friday for him to get some additional looks between the pipes during the team's bye week. With Thursday's game against the Stars soon approaching, he will return to his role as the backup netminder for one of the league's better netminder's again this season in Sergei Bobrovsky. Korpisalo has rarely seen action in the goal crease at the top level this season, posting a 3.10 GAA and .904 save percentage over nine appearances thus far.
