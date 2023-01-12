Korpisalo is back on the ice at practice Thursday after missing Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, as his wife gave birth, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Congratulations go out to the Korpisalo family on the new addition to the family. The goaltender is 6-7-1 with a 3.10 GAA and a .913 save percentage this season. The Blue Jackets face Carolina on Thursday and Korpisalo is expected to start.