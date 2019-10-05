Korpisalo stopped 25 of 29 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old netminder didn't make any glaring mistakes in his first outing as the Jackets' new No. 1, but Korpisalo also failed to make any big saves when the game still hung in the balance. Expect promising Latvian rookie Elvis Merzlikins to get the nod in net Saturday in Pittsburgh, and while Korpisalo's NHL experience has given him the first crack at the top job for Columbus, he'll need to start performing better if he wants to hang onto it.