Korpisalo stopped 15 of 19 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

The Columbus defense did a good job limiting New York's scoring chances, but Korpisalo made their efforts moot with another lackluster performance. The 24-year-old has yet to take a regulation loss in seven appearances, boasting a 4-0-2 record, but his .875 save percentage says it's only a matter of time before that record gets blemished. With neither Jean-Francois Berube nor Matiss Kivlenieks posting particularly good numbers for AHL Cleveland so far, however. Korpisalo's spot as the Blue Jackets' No. 2 netminder seems fairly secure, even if he won't see much work behind Sergei Bobrovsky.