Korpisalo stopped 16 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason loss to the Blackhawks.

He didn't actually play that badly, as Korpisalo was the victim of some bad bounces and sloppy play from a Blue Jackets squad that's been run ragged by coach John Tortorella through the early days of training camp. Korpisalo is still locked in as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup to begin the regular season, a role that should garner him around 20 appearances, barring another injury to the club's No. 1 netminder.