Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Salvages win Thursday
Korpisalo turned aside 32 of 35 shots faced during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win at home over the Predators.
The storyline for most of the day was the as of yet unknown off-ice issue that led to Sergei Bobrovsky being held out of the lineup, but Korpisalo did his part to calm the nerves of the Blue Jackets brass with a solid performance against a former division rival. The 24-year-old could be in line for heavier starting volume as long as Bobrovsky is away from the team, so consider taking a flyer on the Finnish netminder if he's still on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Between pipes versus Preds•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Saves three in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Light workload in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Loses to Canucks•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In net Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...