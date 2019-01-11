Korpisalo turned aside 32 of 35 shots faced during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win at home over the Predators.

The storyline for most of the day was the as of yet unknown off-ice issue that led to Sergei Bobrovsky being held out of the lineup, but Korpisalo did his part to calm the nerves of the Blue Jackets brass with a solid performance against a former division rival. The 24-year-old could be in line for heavier starting volume as long as Bobrovsky is away from the team, so consider taking a flyer on the Finnish netminder if he's still on the waiver wire.