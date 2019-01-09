Korpisalo made three saves in a short relief appearance against the Lightning on Tuesday.

Korpisalo logged just 11:07 of ice time and only faced three shots after starter Sergei Bobrovsky was given the hook. The 24-year-old Korpisalo figures to get the starting nod during the Blue Jackets' upcoming back-to-back Saturday and Sunday versus the Capitals and Rangers, respectively.

