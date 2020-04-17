Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Secures contract extension
Korpisalo inked a two-year, $5.6 million contract extension with Columbus on Friday.
In his first season as a full-time starter, Korpisalo registered a 19-12-5 record with two shutouts and a 2.60 GAA in 37 outings prior to the league going on hiatus, A knee injury cost the netminder 24 games this year but shouldn't impact his ability to carry the load for the Jackets into the future. It's a short-term deal for the 25-year-old, though it buys out his RFA years and will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2021-22 campaign.
