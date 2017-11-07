Korpisalo will take shots from the Predators on the road Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

This will be the Finnish tender's second career start against the Predators, and he hasn't faced them since his rookie year, when he allowed five goals on 48 shots in a road loss. Nashville is ranked eighth in home scoring (3.60 goals per game) this season, so it could be tough sledding yet again for the 23-year-old.