Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Seeking revenge against Preds
Korpisalo will take shots from the Predators on the road Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
This will be the Finnish tender's second career start against the Predators, and he hasn't faced them since his rookie year, when he allowed five goals on 48 shots in a road loss. Nashville is ranked eighth in home scoring (3.60 goals per game) this season, so it could be tough sledding yet again for the 23-year-old.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Exploited by Blues•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Confirmed starter Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stops 24 in 5-2 win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stopping pucks Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Absent from practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Yields five goals in first 2017-18 start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...