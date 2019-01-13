Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sensational on road
Korpisalo turned aside 33 of 34 shots during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against the Capitals.
Korpisalo has allowed just four goals on 68 shots over his last two starts -- both victories -- as he has held down the fort in place of Sergei Bobrovsky after the latter was scratched from the lineup due to an off-ice controversy on Jan. 10. The incident appears to have been resolved, but Bobrovsky's future in Columbus has never been more in doubt than it is right now. As a result, the 24-year-old netminder's value as a handcuff could start to appreciate as the Trade Deadline draws nearer. Keep an eye on the workload for the third-round pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft for further clues, but fantasy owners won't be discouraged from adding Korpisalo just on speculation.
