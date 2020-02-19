Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sent down for conditioning
Columbus assigned Korpisalo (knee) to AHL Cleveland on a conditioning assignment Wednesday.
Korpisalo has been sidelined since Dec. 29 with a knee injury, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him stay with Cleveland for the entire two-week period the NHL allows for conditioning assignments. Elvis Merzlikins has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 netminder during Korpisalo's absence, so he may have to settle for a backup role once he's recalled by the big club.
