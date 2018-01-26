Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sent down to minors
Korpisalo was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Korpisalo's demotion is likely just to get him some additional ice time in the minors while the Blue Jackets are off for the NHL All-Star Game. In limited action this season, the Finn put up a 5-4-0 record with a 2.85 GAA -- about what you would expect from a backup netminder. Look for the 23-year-old to get called back up ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota.
