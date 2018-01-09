The Blue Jackets assigned Korpisalo to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Korpisalo will get the start in goal for Columbus' minor-league affiliate Wednesday against AHL Milwaukee, but he'll be back with the big club of Thursday's matchup with the Sabres. The Blue Jackets have made it a point of emphasis for Korpisalo to get as much playing time in the minors as possible this season, so this trend will likely continue going forward.