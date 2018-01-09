Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Blue Jackets assigned Korpisalo to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Korpisalo will get the start in goal for Columbus' minor-league affiliate Wednesday against AHL Milwaukee, but he'll be back with the big club of Thursday's matchup with the Sabres. The Blue Jackets have made it a point of emphasis for Korpisalo to get as much playing time in the minors as possible this season, so this trend will likely continue going forward.
