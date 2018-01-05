Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Blue Jackets assigned Korpisalo to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The Blue Jackets sent Korpisalo to their minor-league affiliate so he can get a start in Saturday against AHL Rockford, but he'll presumably be back with the big club ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Panthers. The 23-year-old netminder hasn't been great in limited action this campaign, compiling a 4-4-0 record while registering a 3.10 GAA and .904 save percentage in nine appearances with Columbus.
