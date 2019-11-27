Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Set to face Flyers
Korpisalo will return to the crease Wednesday against the Flyers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Korpisalo comes in hot on the heels of his second career shutout in Monday's 1-0 win over Ottawa. He'll take on a Flyers team that's scored more than two goals only twice in its last seven games.
