Korpisalo will protect the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Predators, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo is looking to break a four-game losing streak. The 26-year-old recorded an .885 save percentage in that stretch. It's been a tough season overall for Korpisalo, but Saturday's matchup is intriguing for fantasy purposes. The Predators have averaged 32.0 shots on net per game, but they rank 29th with just 2.26 goals per game.